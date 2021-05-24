UrduPoint.com
Belarus Flight Diversion 'aviation Piracy': Ireland

Dublin on Monday described the forced diversion of a flight operated by Irish airline Ryanair carrying a Belarusian opposition activist as a "state-sponsored" act of "aviation piracy"

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Dublin on Monday described the forced diversion of a flight operated by Irish airline Ryanair carrying a Belarusian opposition activist as a "state-sponsored" act of "aviation piracy".

"This was effectively aviation piracy, state-sponsored," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told state broadcaster RTE.

"We cannot allow this incident to pass on the basis of warnings or strong press releases. I think there has to be real edge to the sanctions that are applied on the back of this."

