Belarus Flight Diversion 'aviation Piracy': Ireland
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:38 PM
Dublin on Monday described the forced diversion of a flight operated by Irish airline Ryanair carrying a Belarusian opposition activist as a "state-sponsored" act of "aviation piracy"
"This was effectively aviation piracy, state-sponsored," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told state broadcaster RTE.
"We cannot allow this incident to pass on the basis of warnings or strong press releases. I think there has to be real edge to the sanctions that are applied on the back of this."