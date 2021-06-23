UrduPoint.com
Belarus Focusing On National Defense Due To External Economic Pressure - Prime Minister

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:54 PM

The external economic aggression toward Belarus makes it concentrate its efforts on enhancing national defensive capabilities, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The external economic aggression toward Belarus makes it concentrate its efforts on enhancing national defensive capabilities, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Wednesday.

"Complicated setup in the world and repeating attempts of economic aggression make us concentrate on the issue of defense enhancing," Golovchenko said at the international exhibition of arms and military machinery MILEX-2021 in Minsk.

He added that Belarus has kept and augmented the Soviet heritage in the military-industrial field and will always hold the leading positions in this "elite community" of developers and producers of armament and military equipment.

The EU, the US, Canada, and the UK have already introduced four rounds of economic sanctions against Belarus, because of alleged human rights violations after Minsk ordered the landing of a Ryanair flight and arrested a dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich. Several Belarus officials and entities are on the sanctions list. On Monday, the EU foreign policy chief said the bloc might introduce a fifth round of sanctions.

