Belarus Forced To Take Measures To Respond To Poland's Actions - Defense Ministry

Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:23 PM

Belarus is forced to take measures to respond to Poland's actions both independently and in cooperation with Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarus is forced to take measures to respond to Poland's actions both independently and in cooperation with Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Given the reluctance of the military leadership of Poland to enter into dialogue, rejection of our steps aimed at resolving issues within the framework of international norms, as well as unfounded accusations against the Belarusian military as a whole, the Belarusian military department is forced to take adequate response measures both independently and within the existing agreements with our strategic ally (Russia)," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

