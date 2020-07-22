Belarus' Foreign Minister Briefs US State Department on 'Nuances' of Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has held phone talks with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale to discuss the "nuances" of the ongoing presidential campaign in Belarus, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

"On July 22, 2020 at the initiative of the American side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, David Hale," the ministry said.

According to the press release, Hale asked Makei for details about the ongoing presidential race in Belarus, which the latter provided.

"At the request of the American side, Vladimir Makei informed his interlocutor in detail about the nuances of the presidential campaign in the Republic of Belarus," the press release read.

The diplomats have also discussed the current Belarusian-US relations and issues pertaining to the regional and international agendas.

Belarus is scheduled to hold a presidential election on August 9.

There are currently five officially registered candidates, including incumbent president Aleksander Lukashenko, who is running for the sixth consecutive term atop 26 years of previous presidential service.

The campaign has ignited mass protests across Belarus after two prominent opposition candidates ” banker Viktor Babariko and diplomat Valery Tsepkalo ” were banned from running in the vote.