Belarus' Foreign Minister To Visit Moscow June 17-18 For Talks With Lavrov - Zakharova

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei will be paying a visit to Moscow from June 17-18 for negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which will focus on relations with the West among other things, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, announced.

"From June 17-18, the foreign minister of the Republic of Belarus will pay a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The program of the visit includes negotiations between the two countries' foreign ministers, who will discuss a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation and to the regional agenda," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Lavrov and Makei will focus on integration within the Union State, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States. They will also discuss ways to coordinate approaches at international platforms, including the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"They plan to exchange opinions on international and European security, and relations with the United States and the European Union, including joint effort to counter foreign interference in domestic affairs of sovereign nations," Zakharova added.

