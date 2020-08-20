Belarus' Foreign Ministry Has No Formal Notification of US Not Sending Ambassador to Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has not received any formal notifications about the United States' intention to not send an ambassador to Belarus due to the situation with post-election protests, spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik that the US had agreed to the Belarusian opposition's request to temporarily hold back the deployment of an ambassador to Minsk until the political crisis in Belarus is solved.

"No, we have no such official notifications," Glaz said, asked if the foreign ministry had received any formal notifications from Washington on the matter.