UrduPoint.com

Belarus' Foreign Ministry Says Not Observing Mass Departure Of European Ambassadors

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Belarus' Foreign Ministry Says Not Observing Mass Departure of European Ambassadors

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Thursday that there was no mass departure of European ambassadors from the republic despite the deterioration in foreign affairs.

"Currently, there is no representative of the European Union and only a few European ambassadors. All the other foreign embassies in our country continue functioning at the level of ambassadors. Thus, there is no mass departure," Glaz told Belarusian broadcaster ONT.

Belarus is an open and friendly country, the spokesman said, adding that the presence of foreign ambassadors in the republic is important for the development of economic ties.

"However, an ambassador must work within the framework of the Vienna Convention (on Diplomatic Relations). Their main task is to develop friendly relations and cooperation with a hosting country... And ambassadors who have as their goal or are assigned to promote democracy, to be a human rights watchdog, to violate the law in any form, to assess the law enforcement and judicial system are not really ambassadors but a new synthetic expression of the Western vision of diplomatic work.

Fortunately, no self-respecting sovereign country in the world agrees with this vision of diplomatic work and will not tolerate it," Glaz said.

Relations between Belarus and Western countries soured after the 2020 presidential election, which provoked mass protests in the republic that then were violently suppressed by law enforcement officers using special equipment. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic. Western countries began gradually imposing sanctions against Belarusian officials and entities, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights abuses.

Minsk has been facing another wave of sanctions for expressing support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, launched on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in fending off Ukrainian provocations. The United States and other Western countries have since been pressuring Moscow and Minsk with sanctions and providing Kiev with military and financial assistance.

Related Topics

Election World Ukraine Moscow Russia Democracy European Union Vienna Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Belarus United States February 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

2 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

2 hours ago
 Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battl ..

Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, 'let them try'

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of ..

Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of rains, floods

2 hours ago
 Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final ..

Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final spot

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate ..

Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate killings by Indian forces in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.