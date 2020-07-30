Belarus Foreign Ministry to Host Talks on Detained Russians Later on Thursday - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry will host in the first half of Thursday a meeting on the over 30 Russians, allegedly belonging to private military company Wagner, who were detained in Minsk on suspicion of planning to destabilize the situation ahead of the presidential election, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev told Sputnik.

Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Andrei Ravkov said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministry would invite Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors to discuss the situation, since at least 14 of the detained Russians were "spotted" in Donbas.

"The meeting in the Belarusian Foreign Ministry has been coordinated for the first half of the day," Mezentsev said, refusing to provide any other comment prior to the talks.