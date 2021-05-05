UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Foresees Great Prospect For Cooperation With China In Traditional Chinese Medicine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:18 PM

Belarus foresees great prospect for cooperation with China in traditional Chinese medicine

Belarus has put emphasis on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in its bilateral cooperation with China in recent years, and discovered possibilities to boost development in this field, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MINSK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :-- Belarus has put emphasis on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in its bilateral cooperation with China in recent years, and discovered possibilities to boost development in this field, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 18, the Great Stone China-Belarus industrial park which sits close to Minsk welcomed a new resident company, Novoera Biotech, with a project in the field of TCM. At the first stage, it plans to organize the production of medicines for the treatment of COVID-19.

"In the fight against a new type of coronavirus, traditional Chinese medicine has proved to be effective in terms of supportive therapy and prevention," Belarusian Ambassador to China Yuri Senko has told Xinhua.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov said in an interview with Xinhua in February that Belarus has prepared a draft presidential decree on further improving the conditions for doing business in the industrial park, according to which the most comfortable conditions will be created in Belarus for the production of medicines and medical devices, as well as the provision of medical care and diagnostics.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business China Company Minsk Belarus February March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

8 minutes ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

31 seconds ago

34 business centers sealed over Corona SOPs violat ..

33 seconds ago

Samsung Invites You to‘Bespoke Home’ Virtual E ..

18 minutes ago

Four FC personnel embraced martyrdom in terrorist ..

19 minutes ago

Husband sets wife on fire in muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.