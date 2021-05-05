Belarus foresees great prospect for cooperation with China in traditional Chinese medicine

Belarus has put emphasis on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in its bilateral cooperation with China in recent years, and discovered possibilities to boost development in this field, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MINSK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :-- Belarus has put emphasis on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in its bilateral cooperation with China in recent years, and discovered possibilities to boost development in this field, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 18, the Great Stone China-Belarus industrial park which sits close to Minsk welcomed a new resident company, Novoera Biotech, with a project in the field of TCM. At the first stage, it plans to organize the production of medicines for the treatment of COVID-19.

"In the fight against a new type of coronavirus, traditional Chinese medicine has proved to be effective in terms of supportive therapy and prevention," Belarusian Ambassador to China Yuri Senko has told Xinhua.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov said in an interview with Xinhua in February that Belarus has prepared a draft presidential decree on further improving the conditions for doing business in the industrial park, according to which the most comfortable conditions will be created in Belarus for the production of medicines and medical devices, as well as the provision of medical care and diagnostics.