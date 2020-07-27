UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Former Security Official Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Taking Bribes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:19 PM

Former deputy state secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, Andrei Vtyurin, was sentenced on Monday to 12 years in a high-security prison as part of a large-scale criminal investigation into bribery related to telecommunications equipment deliveries into the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Former deputy state secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, Andrei Vtyurin, was sentenced on Monday to 12 years in a high-security prison as part of a large-scale criminal investigation into bribery related to telecommunications equipment deliveries into the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The prosecution requested 14 years in a high-security prison for Vtyurin, who pleaded guilty in court but did not fully confirm his connection to the charges.

Back in March, a Belarusian court started proceedings in the case on bribery during telecommunications equipment imports to the republic. There are 16 defendants in the case, including bankers and businesspersons. Vtyurin is accused of taking around $190,000 in bribes and inciting people to give bribes.

The Belarusian State Security Committee has seized $1.65 million, 62,000 Euros ($72,592) and over one kilogram of gold from the bribe-takers.

