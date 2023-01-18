UrduPoint.com

Belarus' GDP Down 4.7% To $75.8Bln In 2022 - Statistics Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Belarus' GDP Down 4.7% to $75.8Bln in 2022 - Statistics Authority

The gross domestic product (GDP) of Belarus decreased by 4.7% to 191.4 billion Belarusian rubles ($75.8 billion) in 2022 year-on-year, falling short of expectations for 2.9% growth, the Belarusian National Statistic Committee said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The gross domestic product (GDP) of Belarus decreased by 4.7% to 191.4 billion Belarusian rubles ($75.8 billion) in 2022 year-on-year, falling short of expectations for 2.9% growth, the Belarusian National Statistic Committee said on Wednesday.

"The volume of GDP at current prices amounted to 191.4 billion Belarusian rubles, or 95.3% in comparable prices of the 2021 level. The GDP deflator index in 2022 amounted to 113.6% compared to the previous year," the statistics authority said in a statement.

In August 2022, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country's economy in 2022 could work just as well as it had the previous year despite Western sanctions and a decrease in the national GDP. In the second half of 2022, the government said it had observed recovery trends in the economy.

At the end of November, Lukashenko approved the parameters of the forecast for the country's socio-economic development in 2023, which provided for 3.8% of GDP growth.

Related Topics

Belarus August November Government Billion

Recent Stories

US Bill to Stop Russian 'Malign' Activities in Afr ..

US Bill to Stop Russian 'Malign' Activities in Africa Reflects Colonial Approach ..

5 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI scores

Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI scores

5 minutes ago
 School Attendance Rate in Australia Falls Below 50 ..

School Attendance Rate in Australia Falls Below 50% - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Lufthansa closes in on stake in Italy's ITA Airway ..

Lufthansa closes in on stake in Italy's ITA Airways

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gives ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gives Rs10 mln to bar delegations

2 minutes ago
 Trainee police officers call on Punjab Governor Mu ..

Trainee police officers call on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.