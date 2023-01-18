Belarus' GDP Down 4.7% to $75.8Bln in 2022 - Statistics Authority

The gross domestic product (GDP) of Belarus decreased by 4.7% to 191.4 billion Belarusian rubles ($75.8 billion) in 2022 year-on-year, falling short of expectations for 2.9% growth, the Belarusian National Statistic Committee said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The gross domestic product (GDP) of Belarus decreased by 4.7% to 191.4 billion Belarusian rubles ($75.8 billion) in 2022 year-on-year, falling short of expectations for 2.9% growth, the Belarusian National Statistic Committee said on Wednesday.

"The volume of GDP at current prices amounted to 191.4 billion Belarusian rubles, or 95.3% in comparable prices of the 2021 level. The GDP deflator index in 2022 amounted to 113.6% compared to the previous year," the statistics authority said in a statement.

In August 2022, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country's economy in 2022 could work just as well as it had the previous year despite Western sanctions and a decrease in the national GDP. In the second half of 2022, the government said it had observed recovery trends in the economy.

At the end of November, Lukashenko approved the parameters of the forecast for the country's socio-economic development in 2023, which provided for 3.8% of GDP growth.