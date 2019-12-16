Belarus' GDP In Jan-Nov Up 1.1% - Statistics Committee
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:21 PM
Belarus' GDP in January-November 2019 increased by 1.1 percent year on year, the National Statistics Committee (Belstat) said Monday
"The first assessment of the Gross Domestic Product for January-November 2019 has been carried out. The volume of GDP in current prices amounted to 120.1 billion Belarusian rubles (about $57.2 billion), or in comparable prices 101.1 percent of the level of January-November 2018," Belstat said.