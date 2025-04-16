Open Menu

Belarus Gearing Up For Number Of International Events

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Belarus gearing up for number of international events

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Igor Sekreta continued his work in Moscow at the third meeting of the national coordinators of the member states of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter on 15 April.

On the second day of the event, the national coordinators discussed such topical issues on the international agenda as the manifestation of neocolonialism in international relations, the use of unilateral coercive measures by some countries to circumvent the authority of the UN Security Council against sovereign and independent states, as well as the prospects for resolving the situation in the middle East, BelTA reported.

The parties also discussed the program of activities of the Group of Friends for 2025. The meeting resulted in the adoption of political declarations on key issues on the international agenda.

On the sidelines of the event, Igor Sekreta held working meetings with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, Zimbabwean Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheillah Chikomo and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Gerardo Peñalver Portal.

Belarus and Iran discussed joint steps to implement the agreements reached during the visits to Iran by the Belarusian president in 2023, the Belarusian prime minister and the minister of foreign affairs in 2022. The parties talked over the preparations for the Iranian leadership's return visits to Belarus. Special attention was paid to the work of the joint Belarusian-Iranian commission on cooperation in higher education, science, and technology.

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

8 minutes ago
 HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

53 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals deta ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..

1 hour ago
 China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

3 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on r ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

11 hours ago
 Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

11 hours ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

12 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World