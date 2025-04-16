Belarus gearing up for number of international events

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Igor Sekreta continued his work in Moscow at the third meeting of the national coordinators of the member states of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter on 15 April.

On the second day of the event, the national coordinators discussed such topical issues on the international agenda as the manifestation of neocolonialism in international relations, the use of unilateral coercive measures by some countries to circumvent the authority of the UN Security Council against sovereign and independent states, as well as the prospects for resolving the situation in the middle East, BelTA reported.

The parties also discussed the program of activities of the Group of Friends for 2025. The meeting resulted in the adoption of political declarations on key issues on the international agenda.

On the sidelines of the event, Igor Sekreta held working meetings with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, Zimbabwean Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheillah Chikomo and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Gerardo Peñalver Portal.

Belarus and Iran discussed joint steps to implement the agreements reached during the visits to Iran by the Belarusian president in 2023, the Belarusian prime minister and the minister of foreign affairs in 2022. The parties talked over the preparations for the Iranian leadership's return visits to Belarus. Special attention was paid to the work of the joint Belarusian-Iranian commission on cooperation in higher education, science, and technology.