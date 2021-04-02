UrduPoint.com
Belarus' General Staff Assures Upcoming West 2021 Drills With Russia Are Purely Defensive

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The upcoming Belarus-Russia military drills West 2021 are exclusively defensive in nature, the exercise is meant to showcase the countries' readiness to protect their sovereignty and independence, Pavel Muraveyko, the deputy chief of the Belarusian armed forces' general staff, assured on Friday.

"All the events are aimed at evidentiating our determination and readiness to protect the sovereignty and independence of our countries," Muraveyko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

The military official stressed that the military exercise is defensive in nature.

"I do not want to create illusions. Apart from this, we are studying and testing offensive operations, the use of modern forms and methods of combating hybrid actions, we are discussing information warfare," Muraveyko added.

West 2021 drills will be held on the territories of Russia and Belarus from September 10-16. The exercise is expected to be based on a scenario of a phased escalation of the military and political situation "around conditional countries."

