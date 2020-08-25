Belarus' General Staff Head Vows to Preserve Order, Protect Nation From Threats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Belarusian army will protect the nation from threats and ensure that order be preserved amid "uneasy circumstances," Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Alexander Volfovich said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry launched phase three of a comprehensive inspection of armed forces which entails the highest level of mobilization of select units.

"The troops will exercise combat training tasks at the training ranges. We can see what is happening in and around the country. In these complicated circumstances, the army is ensuring and will be ensuring the military security of the state, people and every given individual who wants to peacefully live and work in Belarus," Volfovich said, as quoted in a press release by the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

"We will not let [anyone] to vandalize our monuments, destroy the education system, intimidate citizens, paralyze transport communications and confuse the moral values of the Belarusian youth. The army categorically rejects all this and is ready to defend the country from these threats," the military official added.