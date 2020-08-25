UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' General Staff Head Vows To Preserve Order, Protect Nation From Threats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:14 PM

Belarus' General Staff Head Vows to Preserve Order, Protect Nation From Threats

The Belarusian army will protect the nation from threats and ensure that order be preserved amid "uneasy circumstances," Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Alexander Volfovich said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Belarusian army will protect the nation from threats and ensure that order be preserved amid "uneasy circumstances," Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Alexander Volfovich said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry launched phase three of a comprehensive inspection of armed forces which entails the highest level of mobilization of select units.

"The troops will exercise combat training tasks at the training ranges. We can see what is happening in and around the country. In these complicated circumstances, the army is ensuring and will be ensuring the military security of the state, people and every given individual who wants to peacefully live and work in Belarus," Volfovich said, as quoted in a press release by the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

"We will not let [anyone] to vandalize our monuments, destroy the education system, intimidate citizens, paralyze transport communications and confuse the moral values of the Belarusian youth. The army categorically rejects all this and is ready to defend the country from these threats," the military official added.

Related Topics

Army Education Belarus Moral All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

45 minutes ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

1 hour ago

Russian Orthodox Church Replaces Patriach's Exarch ..

1 minute ago

Indian Troops Equipped With Russian MANPADS Deploy ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.