Belarus General Staff Says Over 80 Exercises Took Place In Neighboring Countries In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:20 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) More than 80 major military exercises took place in states adjacent to Belarus in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Maj. Gen. Ruslan Kosygin, head of the main directorate of the Belarusian General Staff, said.

"On the territory of states, on adjacent territories, the number of operational and combat training events has increased significantly. In recent years, their number has increased to 80-90 per year. We are talking about major exercises. And the number of troops in recent years - within the framework of ongoing activities - from 30 to almost 150,000 servicemen," Kosygin said in an interview with STV television channel aired on Sunday.

"Only this year, despite... COVID, a pandemic, the largest exercises were held on the territory of states adjacent to the Republic of Belarus. More than 80," he said.

The drills, Kosygin said, involved more than 100,000 personnel and over 10,000 pieces of weaponry of military and special equipment.

