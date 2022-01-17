UrduPoint.com

Belarus General Staff Says Will Conduct Surprise Check Of Union State Forces With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Belarus General Staff Says Will Conduct Surprise Check of Union State Forces With Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus will conduct a surprise inspection of forces and means of reaction of the Union State together with Russia, Pavel Muraveyko, the deputy chief of the Belarusian armed forces' general staff, said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus will conduct a surprise inspection of forces and means of reaction of the Union State together with Russia, Pavel Muraveyko, the deputy chief of the Belarusian armed forces' general staff, said on Monday.

The build-up of the military contingent near the Belarusian borders causes concern and requires an objective response, he said.

"This reaction will be absolutely adequate and transparent. We, together with our Russian colleagues, will conduct a surprise check of the forces and means of reaction of the Union State. At the final stage of this event, an exercise will take place," Muraveyko sadi, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus Event

Recent Stories

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Musli ..

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Muslims

25 minutes ago
 Three Fuel Tanks Explode Near Depots of Oil Compan ..

Three Fuel Tanks Explode Near Depots of Oil Company in UAE - Police

2 minutes ago
 City traffic police start issuing driving licenses ..

City traffic police start issuing driving licenses at Hayatabad phase-III

2 minutes ago
 NEV ownership in China's Jiangsu exceeds 500,000 u ..

NEV ownership in China's Jiangsu exceeds 500,000 units

2 minutes ago
 QESCO disconnects power connections of bill defaul ..

QESCO disconnects power connections of bill defaulters in Kharan

12 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan appreciates Putin, discusses bilater ..

PM Imran Khan appreciates Putin, discusses bilateral cooperation

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.