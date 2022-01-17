Belarus General Staff Says Will Conduct Surprise Check of Union State Forces With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus will conduct a surprise inspection of forces and means of reaction of the Union State together with Russia, Pavel Muraveyko, the deputy chief of the Belarusian armed forces' general staff, said on Monday.

The build-up of the military contingent near the Belarusian borders causes concern and requires an objective response, he said.

"This reaction will be absolutely adequate and transparent. We, together with our Russian colleagues, will conduct a surprise check of the forces and means of reaction of the Union State. At the final stage of this event, an exercise will take place," Muraveyko sadi, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.