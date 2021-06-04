UrduPoint.com
Belarus Granted Russian Embassy Multiple Permission To Visit Detained Sapega - Zakharova

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:28 PM

The Belarusian authorities granted the Russian Embassy with multiple permission to visit Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

"On May 28, the Belarusian authorities granted our embassy in Minsk multiple permission to visit Sofia Sapega. And we hope that we will use this opportunity," Zakharova said.

According to Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry receives "literally in real time" information about how the Russian embassy and Russian diplomats are dealing with this issue.

Sapega feels fine, she was not subjected to physical measures, Zakharova said.

"The lawyer visited her on May 28 and said that she she feels fine, and no measures of physical pressure were exerted on her," Zakharova said.

Russia received assurances from the Belarusian side that there will be no obstacles to visiting Sapega, she added.

