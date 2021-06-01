Belarus Grants Consular Access to Detained Russian National Dudnikov - Embassy

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Minsk gave the Russian consul permission to visit Russian national Egor Dudnikov, arrested by Belarusian authorities for allegedly inciting unrest, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Belarus told Sputnik, adding that the visit is expected to take place on Wednesday.

According to Belarusian human rights center Viasna ” which has no official registration ” Dudnikov was detained in Minsk on May 5 on suspicion of "organizing actions that undermine order." His mother told Sputnik on Sunday that the initial detention is for two months. She specified that the 20-year-old moved to Minsk about a year ago to live there together with his girlfriend.

"The embassy has received permission from the Minsk office of the Belarusian Investigative Committee for a consular visit to Russian citizen Dudnikov, who was detained in Belarus," Alexey Maskalev said.

He said that the embassy keeps in contact with Dudnikov's lawyer, who met with his client earlier on Tuesday.

"We expect the consul to also visit Dudnikov tomorrow [Wednesday]," the spokesman added.

The lawyer of the detained Russian national told Sputnik that the criminal case against his client was initiated due to the fact that he used to dub videos for the Belarusian opposition.

Belarus plunged into a prolonged political crisis after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming electoral fraud. Mass protests followed and were initially brutally suppressed by the police. Minsk has opened criminal cases against several opposition leaders and other persons on charges linked to anti-government rallies.