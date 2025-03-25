Open Menu

Belarus Hailed As Locomotive Of CIS Integration

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 11:16 PM

CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev said on Tuesday that Belarus is the driving force of integration in the Commonwealth of Independent States. Sergei Lebedev attended the inauguration of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on 25 March

“Today marks an important day not only for the Belarusian people, but also for the entire Commonwealth of Independent States. Belarus has always been the driving force of integration in the CIS. Belarus is the unofficial capital of the CIS as the organization's headquarters are located here. The inauguration of the President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Grigorievich Lukashenko is an important event for us as he leads the way for cooperation in the organization.

We feel the unwavering support of the president of Belarus: both the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk and its structures. He upholds our initiatives,” Sergei Lebedev told BelTA.

“We all admire his consistent efforts to defend the interests of not only the Republic of Belarus, but also the Russian Federation and other Commonwealth countries. I know how concerned he is about the developments in Ukraine, how hard he is trying to help resolve this conflict and find a path towards peace, which is in the best interests of the Slavic peoples,” Sergei Lebedev said.

He wished health, success and well-being to the president of the Republic of Belarus, “especially in his efforts to bring the prosperity to the Republic of Belarus and the entire Commonwealth.”

