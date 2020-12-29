Belarus Happy With Agreement on Russian Oil, Gas Deliveries in 2021 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Belarus has reached an agreement with Moscow on oil and gas deliveries for the next year on favorable terms, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Tuesday.

Belarus has repeatedly asked for lower energy prices.

"In any kind of negotiations, there is some bargaining regarding conditions. Belarus has in principle managed to secure good and favorable terms," Golovchenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.