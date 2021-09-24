Belarus Has No Plans to Adopt Law on Foreign Agent Media Outlets - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Belarus does not plan to adopt a law on foreign agent media outlets, as the existing measures against external information pressure yield positive results, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko told Sputnik on Friday.

Belarus has recently improved its legal information base, tightening requirements and responsibility, the official recalled.

"We are currently assessing the effectiveness of the adopted package of measures and we see positive results. We will keep improving the relevant legal base if necessary," Petrishenko said on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States Economic Council's session.

The Belarusian authorities will consider initiatives on a law on foreign agent media outlets if there are any offers from lawmakers, while the government "has not put forward such an initiative," Petrishenko clarified, asked about Minsk's plans regarding the law.