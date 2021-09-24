UrduPoint.com

Belarus Has No Plans To Adopt Law On Foreign Agent Media Outlets - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 16 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Belarus Has No Plans to Adopt Law on Foreign Agent Media Outlets - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Belarus does not plan to adopt a law on foreign agent media outlets, as the existing measures against external information pressure yield positive results, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko told Sputnik on Friday.

Belarus has recently improved its legal information base, tightening requirements and responsibility, the official recalled.

"We are currently assessing the effectiveness of the adopted package of measures and we see positive results. We will keep improving the relevant legal base if necessary," Petrishenko said on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States Economic Council's session.

The Belarusian authorities will consider initiatives on a law on foreign agent media outlets if there are any offers from lawmakers, while the government "has not put forward such an initiative," Petrishenko clarified, asked about Minsk's plans regarding the law.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minsk Belarus Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.