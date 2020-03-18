Belarus Has Right for Self-Determination Within Union State - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Belarus has the right for self-determination as Russia and Belarus are a union state, not a single nation.

"Belarus has the right [for self-determination], as it is a sovereign, independent state, despite the fact that we are building a union state, which is not a single nation, it is still two different subjects of international law," Putin said at a meeting with public representatives from Crimea and Sevastopol.

"Belarus is an independent sovereign country and has the right to pursue the foreign policy that it considers appropriate and useful for itself," the president clarified.