UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Has Right For Self-Determination Within Union State - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

Belarus Has Right for Self-Determination Within Union State - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Belarus has the right for self-determination as Russia and Belarus are a union state, not a single nation

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Belarus has the right for self-determination as Russia and Belarus are a union state, not a single nation.

"Belarus has the right [for self-determination], as it is a sovereign, independent state, despite the fact that we are building a union state, which is not a single nation, it is still two different subjects of international law," Putin said at a meeting with public representatives from Crimea and Sevastopol.

"Belarus is an independent sovereign country and has the right to pursue the foreign policy that it considers appropriate and useful for itself," the president clarified.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus From

Recent Stories

Denmark to offer take-home test kits to track viru ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in UK Rises by ..

3 minutes ago

France Receives Plane With Medical Supplies, 1 Mil ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal dis ..

3 minutes ago

Command Control Centre confirms 247 coronavirus ca ..

22 minutes ago

Canada, France, Iran, S. Korea, Spain Join 'Solida ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.