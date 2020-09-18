UrduPoint.com
Belarus Has Sanctions List In Response To EU Planned Restrictions - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:44 PM

Belarus has prepared its own sanctions list in response to the European Union's planned measures, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Belarus has prepared its own sanctions list in response to the European Union's planned measures, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Friday.

"Of course, we will have to give an appropriate response to the decision of the European Union.

There will be individual sanctions against representatives of various EU agencies and representatives of certain EU member states. We have the draft list ready. We will be ready to use it as soon as the relevant decision of the EU is made," Makei said.

