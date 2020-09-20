Belarus Has Technological Capabilities to Find, Punish Suspects After Data Leak - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Belarus has the technological capabilities to find and punish those responsible for leaking the personal information of security forces personnel, Olga Chemodanova, spokeswoman for the Belarusian Interior Ministry, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a foreign-based opposition Telegram channel claimed to leak the personal data, including the dates of birth and places of work, of more than 1,000 members of the Belarusian security forces. In a second message, the detailed personal information of seven officers from the Interior Ministry's elite Almaz forces were also published.

"The power, means, and technologies at the disposal of the Interior Ministry will make it possible to identify and prosecute the overwhelming majority of those responsible [for the leak]," Chemodanova told Sputnik.

Other data leaks have taken place following the August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win by a landslide. The Interior Ministry has said that there is currently no large-scale exodus from the law enforcement agencies, despite the leaking of personal information.