Belarus Health Minister Gets First Shot of Locally Produced Sputnik V Vaccine

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Belarus Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich received a shot of the first locally produced Sputnik V vaccine, the ministry press office said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Belarus approved Sputnik V vaccines manufactured by state-run Belmedpreparaty enterprise. The company is the first local producer of the Russian made vaccine, with its manufacturing started in February.

"Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich has been inoculated with the first Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced by RUE 'Belmedpreparaty,'" the statement, published in Telegram, said.

The minister said that "it could be officially stated that the batch has entered mass circulation."

According to Belarusian state newspaper SB.BY, hospitals will start vaccination campaign on Monday after earlier receiving the vaccines manufactured by Belmedpreparaty.

Pinevich added that Minsk continues working on the full localization of Sputnik V production, citing plans to create own vaccine.

Belarus was the first country following Russia that registered Sputnik V vaccine for mass vaccination in December.