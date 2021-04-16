UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Health Minister Gets First Shot Of Locally Produced Sputnik V Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Belarus Health Minister Gets First Shot of Locally Produced Sputnik V Vaccine

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Belarus Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich received a shot of the first locally produced Sputnik V vaccine, the ministry press office said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Belarus approved Sputnik V vaccines manufactured by state-run Belmedpreparaty enterprise. The company is the first local producer of the Russian made vaccine, with its manufacturing started in February.

"Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich has been inoculated with the first Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced by RUE 'Belmedpreparaty,'" the statement, published in Telegram, said.

The minister said that "it could be officially stated that the batch has entered mass circulation."

According to Belarusian state newspaper SB.BY, hospitals will start vaccination campaign on Monday after earlier receiving the vaccines manufactured by Belmedpreparaty.

Pinevich added that Minsk continues working on the full localization of Sputnik V production, citing plans to create own vaccine.

Belarus was the first country following Russia that registered Sputnik V vaccine for mass vaccination in December.

Related Topics

Russia Company Minsk Enterprise Belarus February December

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

12 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

51 minutes ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

2 hours ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.