Belarus Health Minister Refutes Reports About Police Using Ambulance Vehicles for Disguise

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Belarusian Acting Health Minister Vladimir Karanik refuted on Tuesday reports that ambulance vehicles had been used to transport law enforcement officers to protest locations, adding that the vehicles that were mistaken for ambulances probably belonged to the security forces' medical service.

Numerous reports appeared on social networks alleging that Belarus police had been using ambulance vehicles to move unimpeded across Minsk, while any other traffic was blocked by protesters.

"None of our ambulances were used by the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to transport them to places where detention were made ... The vehicles of the medical service of the security forces have similar coloring, and they transport military doctors who are of course in military uniform. They provided medical assistance to their injured colleagues in the very epicenter of protests and this fact could have given birth to these rumors," Karanik said in an open letter published by the tut.by portal.

The minister also called on those who spread such rumors to present evidence.

"Because even the assumption that there may be security agents in an ambulance may provoke the aggression of protesters and jeopardize the safety of our employees. This is unacceptable. I hope that specific facts will be presented or this issue will be finally removed from the agenda," Karanik added.

According to Karanik, the Health Ministry actively collaborated with the Interior Ministry in order to provide "human conditions" for people who were detained during the protests.

The minister also called on medical employees who joined the anti-government protests to return to work for the benefit of the people.

Belarus plunged into protests after the election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote, and opposition contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya challenged the outcome. The first days of unrest saw a tough confrontation between protesters and law enforcement officers, resulting in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. The security forces have since softened the response and started releasing those detained en masse. Rallies and strikes continue.