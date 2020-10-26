UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Health Ministry Refutes Reports Of Student Death From Gunshot At Sunday Protest

Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The reports about the death of a student of a Belarusian university from a gunshot wound at a recent protest in Minsk are fake, the press service for the Belarusian Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Telegram channels spread the information about a third-year student of the Belarusian National Technical University (BNTU) who allegedly died from a bullet wound during a peaceful opposition march ” dedicated to the expiration of an ultimatum deadline given by the opposition ” in Minsk on Sunday.

"We officially inform you that the information disseminated on the internet about the death of a BNTU student from a bullet wound is a fake. According to the situation report of the Ministry of Health, this citizen has not been sent to health centers," the press service said on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that in total over the past 24 hours, 13 people have applied to healthcare centers with injuries of various severity, of which five were hospitalized.

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the announcement of Alexander Lukashenko's victory in the presidential election on August 9. On this past Sunday, the deadline for an ultimatum issued by the Belarusian opposition requiring Lukashenko's resignation under the threat of a country-wide strike expired. A subsequent opposition march dedicated to the expiration of the deadline took place in Minsk. The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, announced that the nationwide strike is to start on Monday.

