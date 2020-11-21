Belarus Health Ministry Reports on Stable Condition of Students Poisoned in Minsk School

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Belarusian Health Ministry has said that school students, who were hospitalized after the mass food poisoning in Minsk's school, are in stable condition.

"On early November 21, the condition of the students of Minsk's secondary school... who were taken to a child hospital for the infectious disease, is stable. In total, 23 children have visited the hospital ward... Five children left for home after the examination and the specialists' consultation.

At 09:00 p.m. [06:00 GMT] one was sent home amid improvement. The other 18 children are receiving medical help," the press service of the health ministry wrote on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

On Friday, the Minsk City Executive Committee said that 280 school students applied to the hospital after they had got food poisoning in a school canteen. The health ministry reported that 18 students were hospitalized. The Belarusian Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings.