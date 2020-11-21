UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Health Ministry Reports On Stable Condition Of Students Poisoned In Minsk School

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Belarus Health Ministry Reports on Stable Condition of Students Poisoned in Minsk School

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Belarusian Health Ministry has said that school students, who were hospitalized after the mass food poisoning in Minsk's school, are in stable condition.

"On early November 21, the condition of the students of Minsk's secondary school... who were taken to a child hospital for the infectious disease, is stable. In total, 23 children have visited the hospital ward... Five children left for home after the examination and the specialists' consultation.

At 09:00 p.m. [06:00 GMT] one was sent home amid improvement. The other 18 children are receiving medical help," the press service of the health ministry wrote on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

On Friday, the Minsk City Executive Committee said that 280 school students applied to the hospital after they had got food poisoning in a school canteen. The health ministry reported that 18 students were hospitalized. The Belarusian Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings.

Related Topics

Minsk November Criminals P

Recent Stories

Vivo Launches OriginOS at 2020 Developer Conferenc ..

6 minutes ago

Usman Dar, minister hold open court

23 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio increases to 13.39% in Pesh ..

23 minutes ago

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation ..

23 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan T ..

25 minutes ago

Russia Considers Maintaining peace in Nagorno-Kara ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.