Belarus Health Ministry Says 51 People Hospitalized Last Night After Rallies, No Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:43 PM

Belarus Health Ministry Says 51 People Hospitalized Last Night After Rallies, No Deaths

The Belarusian Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 51 people were hospitalized with different injuries last night, stressing that no one was killed in the rallies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Belarusian Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 51 people were hospitalized with different injuries last night, stressing that no one was killed in the rallies.

"Last night, ... 51 citizens were hospitalized with different injuries.

All the injured people have received the needed medical assistance in full volume. Injuries mostly include soft tissues bruises, and limbs, chest and abdomen traumas. Some patients needed surgery. Their condition has stabilized. As of now, there are no fatalities and no patients in critical condition," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

