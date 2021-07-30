UrduPoint.com
Belarus Holds Information On Preparation Of Terrorist Attacks From Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) has information about preparation of terrorist attacks in Minsk and elsewhere from abroad, KGB Chairman Ivan Tertel said on Friday.

"The committee has reliable information that a number of similar actions [terrorist attacks] are currently being planned from abroad in Minsk, the Minsk, Grodno and Brest regions.

We know who orders and who performs such attacks. We will reveal details to the public in due time," Tertel said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

