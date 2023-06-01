UrduPoint.com

Belarus Hopes For Development Of Strategic Partnership With Armenia - President Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Belarus hopes the constructive dialogue with Armenia will continue and develop into a comprehensive partnership, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday.

"The head of state noted that he counts on the continuation of a constructive dialogue aimed at developing a comprehensive Belarusian-Armenian partnership, close interaction in integration associations, strategic cooperation at international sites," the Belarusian presidential press service said in a statement.

