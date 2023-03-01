UrduPoint.com

Belarus Hopes To Nearly Double Food Supplies To China - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Belarus Hopes to Nearly Double Food Supplies to China - Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Belarus hopes to nearly double food supplies to China in 2023, Agriculture and Food Minister Igor Brylo said in Beijing.

According to the Belta state news agency, in 2022, Belarus supplied to China food worth over $500 million.

"This is an increase of more than 40 percent. But these figures are still low. China is a huge country. And although we have been adding significantly over the past six years, these are still not the figures (we would be satisfied with). For this year, we have set an ambitious task to approach $900 million. I think we can cope with it," Brylo was quoted by the agency as saying.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Beijing Belarus Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2023

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st March 2023

32 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatt ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatta

7 hours ago
 FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

9 hours ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.