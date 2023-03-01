Belarus Hopes to Nearly Double Food Supplies to China - Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Belarus hopes to nearly double food supplies to China in 2023, Agriculture and Food Minister Igor Brylo said in Beijing.

According to the Belta state news agency, in 2022, Belarus supplied to China food worth over $500 million.

"This is an increase of more than 40 percent. But these figures are still low. China is a huge country. And although we have been adding significantly over the past six years, these are still not the figures (we would be satisfied with). For this year, we have set an ambitious task to approach $900 million. I think we can cope with it," Brylo was quoted by the agency as saying.