Belarus Hopes US Decision on Sanctions Is Not Based on Talks With Tikhanovskaya - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Belarus expects Washington to make decisions on sanctions against Minsk based on a conversation with the official authorities, and not with opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarus' Permanent Representative to the UN Valentin Rybakov told Sputnik.

Tikhanovskaya's visit to the United States began on July 18.

"We hope Washington will make such decisions in a well-considered way, on the basis of a conversation, first of all with representatives of official Minsk. I very much hope that common sense will prevail," Rybakov said.