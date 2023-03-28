Belarus Hosting Nuclear Arms Without Having Control Over Them Not Against NPT - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The deployment of nuclear warheads on the territory of Belarus without transferring control over them to Minsk will not contradict the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Military cooperation between Belarus and Russia is carried out in strict accordance with international law. The training of Belarusian pilots capable of flying aircraft with specific munitions, the modernization of such aircraft, as well as the deployment of nuclear warheads on the territory of Belarus without transferring control over them to Minsk, as well as access to relevant technologies, in no way contradict the provisions of Articles I and II of the NPT," the ministry said in a statement.

Deploying tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of another country is not an innovation in military cooperation between non-nuclear and nuclear powers, the ministry said, adding that NATO has long been practicing joint nuclear missions.