Belarus hosts about 18,000 visa-waiver visitors from Europe every month

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 09:08 PM

About 18,000 Europeans visit Belarus every month without visas, BelTA learned from the State Border Committee of Belarus

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) About 18,000 Europeans visit Belarus every month without visas, BelTA learned from the State Border Committee of Belarus.

“Belarus’ visa-free travel program does not lose popularity. Last year, Belarus hosted the maximum number of visa-waiver travelers during the summer period, the New Year and Christmas holidays - from 20,000 to 25,000 people a month.

This trend has remained in place for the third year in a row,” the State Border Committee said.

Since 1 January 2025, Belarus has hosted 33,904 travelers from 38 countries included in the visa-waiver program. A total of 1,065,639 European residents have visited Belarus since 15 April 2022. They included 335,404 people from Latvia, 603,039 people from Lithuania, 107,770 people from Poland.

Detailed information about the visa waiver is available in the special section on the website of the State Border Committee and the Border of Belarus app.

