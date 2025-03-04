Belarus hosts over 27,000 visa-waiver visitors from Europe since start of 2025

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Since 1 January 2025, Belarus has hosted 27,271 travelers from 38 countries included in the visa-waiver program, BelTA learned from the State Border Committee.

Most travelers came from Belarus' neighboring countries: Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland.

A total of 1,061,696 European residents have visited Belarus since 15 April 2022.

They included 333,987 people from Latvia, 601,486 people from Lithuania, 107,291 people from Poland.

The border committee also recalled that the head of state extended the visa-waiver program for citizens of 38 European countries. Foreigners will be able to come to Belarus without a visa until 31 December 2025.

Detailed information about the visa waiver is available in the special section on the website of the State Border Committee and the Border of Belarus app.