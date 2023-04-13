Belarus, Hungary Agree to Develop Cooperation in Nuclear Energy - Ministry

MOSCOW/MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Belarus and Hungary have signed a memorandum on cooperation in the field of nuclear technologies and agreed to strengthen economic relations, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik attended the 11th session of the Intergovernmental Belarusian-Hungarian Commission on Economic Cooperation in Budapest and met with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto.

"Co-chairmen of the Commission S.Aleinik and P.Szijjarto emphasized the necessity to search for the ways for better realisation of the potential of the Belarusian-Hungarian cooperation. The Ministers noted their readiness to continue work on the development of economic relations, including the most advanced and technologically advanced areas ... In addition, the parties signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of nuclear energy," the ministry said in a statement.

Szijjarto, in turn, said that the agreement is very important for his country since the Belarusian nuclear sector is very developed.

Belarus and Hungary remain practically the only countries that have retained their commitment to independent politics and the free market, Aleinik said, adding that their Primary areas of cooperation will be agriculture, medicine, and education.

The Belarusian foreign minister also noted that Minsk felt the interest of the Hungarian side in establishing closer ties with Belarus.

"We are especially pleased that, despite the geopolitical storm, despite the serious challenges that our countries are facing today, our Hungarian partners find an opportunity not only for dialogue, which has never stopped in our country, but also for specific substantive economic cooperation on a very wide range of issues. We feel the interest of the Hungarian side in establishing closer ties with our country, and, of course, this interest is mutual," Aleinik said.

In addition, Belarus and Hungary expressed their joint support for an early ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of peace talks, Aleinik noted.