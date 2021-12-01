Belarus, IAEA Plan to Sign Cooperation Program for 2022-2027 - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Belarus and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plan to sign a framework program of cooperation for 2022-2027, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that this topic was discussed during a meeting between Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik and IAEA Deputy Director General, Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation Hua Liu.

"During the meeting, an agreement was reached on signing in the near future a framework program of cooperation between Belarus and the IAEA for 2022-2027," it said.