Belarus Imposes Reciprocal Sanctions on UK, Canadian Officials - Foreign Ministry

Belarus is introducing "symmetric restrictions" on a number of officials from the United Kingdom and Canada, the republic's foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Belarus is introducing "symmetric restrictions" on a number of officials from the United Kingdom and Canada, the republic's foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Friday.

"We are introducing symmetric restrictions with respect to a number of officials of the United Kingdom and Canada," Glaz said.

Earlier, the EU summit made a political decision to approve the list for sanctions, which includes about 40 people in Belarus. In this regard, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that Minsk would put into effect a reciprocal sanctions list from Friday, but it will not publish it "in accordance with the established civilized diplomatic practice."

