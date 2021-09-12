UrduPoint.com

Belarus In Talks With Russia On S-400 Air Defense Systems Supply - Lukashenko

Belarus in Talks With Russia on S-400 Air Defense Systems Supply - Lukashenko

OBUZ-LESNOVSKY TRAINING GROUND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) LESNOVSKY TRAINING GROUND, Belarus, September 12 (Sputnik) - Belarus is negotiating with Russia the supplies of the S-400 missile systems, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday.

"We are in talks and planning the supplies of the S-400 [systems]," Lukashenko told reporters.

The leader added he was briefed by Russian President Vladimir Putin at talks in Moscow earlier this week about the more modern S-500 systems, which can destroy ballistic missiles.

