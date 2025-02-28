Belarus’ Industry Ministry Identifies Most Promising Export Markets
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 12:10 PM
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Industry Minister Aleksandr Yefimov told participants of the Industry Ministry meeting about export diversification strategies, BelTA has learned.
In 2024, enterprises affiliated with the Industry Ministry exported to 67 countries. This includes 15 markets where they did not ship their products in 2023. “The export target for distant arc countries has been achieved: the export there grew by 36% over the previous year, although the target was 20%. The export to African countries increased 1.5 times, to Asia 1.4 times,” Aleksandr Yefimov remarked.
In order to wean the country from its dependence on one market, as well as to shield it against external challenges, it is necessary to consistently and continuously re-direct exports, the minister said.
“In order to diversify exports, we have identified the most promising markets in Asia, Africa and Latin America,” the minister noted.
The meeting of the Industry Ministry is set to take stock of performance in 2024 and discuss plans for 2025. The meeting is attended by representatives of enterprises affiliated with the Industry Ministry, as well as heads of other government agencies. The meeting is presided by Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich.
