Belarus' Information Ministry Condemns Violence Against Journalists Covering Protests
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:50 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian Information Minister Igor Lutsky condemned on Friday violence against journalists covering the ongoing protests over the disputed presidential election in the country.
"We disapprove violence, baseless violence against staffers of both state and non-state media outlets. Violence against people in general is unacceptable," Lutsky said.