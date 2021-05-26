UrduPoint.com
Belarus Informed Russia Sapega's Detention Term Extended By 2 Months - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:14 PM

Minsk has informed Moscow that the detention term of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega has been increased by two months, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that Sapega could be charged within the next 10 days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Minsk has informed Moscow that the detention term of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega has been increased by two months, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that Sapega could be charged within the next 10 days.

Sapega was detained alongside Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich after a Raynair plane made an emergency landing in Minsk earlier in May.

"The Russian embassy in Belarus has received an official note from the Prosecutor General of Belarus, which says that due to suspicions of Sofia Sapega's involvement in criminal acts, it was decided to choose her a measure of restraint in the form of detention for a period of two months.

According to Belarusian law, within 10 days after her arrest, she must be formally charged or she must be released," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that Sapega did not have any complaints during the consular visit and added that Russian diplomats will "continue to provide all necessary assistance to protect her rights."

