Belarus Instructs Foreign Ministry to Sign Biosecurity Memorandum With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The government of Belarus has instructed the Foreign Ministry to hold talks with Russia on a draft memorandum of understanding on biological security issues and sign it, according to a resolution of the Belarusian Council of Ministers published on the national legal portal.

The Russian government in July instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to sign a memorandum of understanding with Belarus on biosecurity issues.

"The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus rules to approve the draft memorandum of understanding between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on issues of ensuring biological security as a basis for talks," according to the document.