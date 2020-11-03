UrduPoint.com
Belarus Integrates First Unit Of Nuclear Power Plant Into National Energy Grid - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The first unit of Belarus' pilot nuclear power plant (NPP) has been integrated into the country's energy system, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"At 12:03 p.m. [09:03 GMT], the turbine generator of the first unit of the Belarusian NPP has been integrated into the country's common energy system," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The Belarusian NPP is the largest Russian-Belarusian energy project, the construction of which was supervised by a subsidiary of Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom. The plant has two reactors with a combined capacity of 2,400 Megawatt. The plant has passed all the standardization tests required by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

