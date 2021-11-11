Belarus Interested in Promptly Resolving Migration Crisis on Border With Poland - Makei

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarus is interested in resolving the migration crisis on the border with Poland as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for us, we would be interested in a prompt settlement of the migration crisis," Makei said.

The foreign minister recalled that last year the European Union stopped funding for all projects related to strengthening border infrastructure and building shelters for illegal migrants despite the previously concluded agreements.

In response, Minsk suspended the so-called readmission agreement.

"We invited the EU to hold consultations on this matter, but got a refusal. Since then, we have offered to start a dialogue on this issue a hundred times, but we have not got a positive answer," Makei continued.

"Further development of the situation and how long it will last does not depend on us. Let us hope that common sense will prevail and our partners will eventually understand that we need to think about how we could overcome this situation," Makei concluded.