UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Interior Minister Says Gov't Prevented Entry Of Up To 1,000 'Foreign Instructors'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Belarus Interior Minister Says Gov't Prevented Entry of Up to 1,000 'Foreign Instructors'

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Belarusian government has prevented the entry of up to 1,000 foreign instructors seeking to instigate protests, and are only few instructors currently present in the country, Interior Minister Yury Karayev said in an interview with political expert Alexander Sosnovsky.

"Up to 1,000 people tried to get into the country. Fortunately for us and unfortunately for them, the State Border Committee works perfectly well. We do not feel a significant presence of instructors now. There are only a few cases," Karayev said.

According to the interior minister, radical protesters chiefly communicate through Telegram.

Commenting on the possibility for the police to use combat weapons against participants of unauthorized rallies, Karayev expressed the belief that sabotage, acts of terrorism and attacks on law enforcers should be prevented through the full range of available means.

"Military weapons are primarily applicable while suppressing criminal actions, when all the other methods have already been used. There is nothing wrong with this statement," Karayev said.

The interior minister stressed that combat weapons would not be used indiscriminately against peaceful protesters.

"A person engages in sabotage or a terror attack, or attacks a police officer. The person does not just resist but resorts to violence instead. Of course, this person must be stopped with the full range of means the police officer has, from physical power to combat arms," Karayev concluded.

Related Topics

Attack Police Interior Minister Border Criminals All From Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.