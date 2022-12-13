UrduPoint.com

Belarus' Interior Ministry Accuses Opposition Of Plotting Subversion In 2024-2025

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 07:37 PM

The Belarusian interior ministry said on Tuesday it has learned of the creation of an alliance of Belarusian opposition supporters in Poland and Lithuania plotting to destabilize the situation in Belarus in 2024-2025.

"Employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received information about the creation of a paramilitary extremist unit 'Pospolite ruszenie' (mass mobilization) and its structural units � 'choragiew,' in Poland and in Lithuania," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

These group have teamed up with several organizations designated extremist in Belarus, including the Security Forces of Belarus (BYPOL), Peremoga (Victory) and the United Transitional Cabinet.

"(They) are working to encroach on the territorial integrity, sovereignty, foundations of the constitutional order and public security of Belarus," the ministry said.

Members of the exposed conspiracy include fugitive criminals, diaspora members and students studying abroad, who were planning to return to Belarus under plausible excuses, the ministry said. Once in Belarus, they would have carried out sabotage, terrorist and intelligence work, the ministry added.

"This organization will also be used to destabilize the situation inside the country during the electoral campaigns of 2024-2025," the statement read.

In view of this information, Belarusian investigators have already initiated proceedings on criminal cases regarding the creation of or participation in an extremist group. Over 200 people are being investigated under the joined-up judicial proceedings, including former presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who moved to Lithuania in 2020, the ministry said.

