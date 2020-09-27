UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Interior Ministry Says 150 People Detained Saturday At Unsanctioned Gatherings

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

Belarus' Interior Ministry Says 150 People Detained Saturday at Unsanctioned Gatherings

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Belarus' Interior Ministry said on Sunday that a total of 150 people were detained the previous day for participating in unsanctioned gatherings.

"In total, 150 citizens were detained yesterday for violating the legislation on mass events. Prior to consideration in court of cases on administrative offenses, 116 were placed in detention cells," spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said on Telegram.

Up to 40,000 people participated in 13 mass events around the country on Saturday in support of "peace, security and calm" while 10 protests gathered no more than 300 people altogether, Chemodanova said.

According to the ministry's numbers, the women's march in the capital city of Minsk brought together some 200 people.

Video and photographs posted on the opposition information Telegram channel NEXTA show significantly larger crowds congregating in Minsk.

Chemodanova went on to say that on Sunday, police will limit the movement of public and personal transport in Minsk to avoid emergency situations.

Mass protests have persisted in Belarus following the disputed August 9 presidential election, in which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term. This past Wednesday, Lukashenko held a clandestine inauguration ceremony, which then reignited the protests.

Related Topics

Election Police Interior Ministry Minsk Belarus March August Women Sunday Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

8 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

2 hours ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

2 hours ago

‘I’m optimistic, this exceptional team we can ..

3 hours ago

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.