Belarus' Interior Ministry Says 150 People Detained Saturday at Unsanctioned Gatherings

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Belarus' Interior Ministry said on Sunday that a total of 150 people were detained the previous day for participating in unsanctioned gatherings.

"In total, 150 citizens were detained yesterday for violating the legislation on mass events. Prior to consideration in court of cases on administrative offenses, 116 were placed in detention cells," spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said on Telegram.

Up to 40,000 people participated in 13 mass events around the country on Saturday in support of "peace, security and calm" while 10 protests gathered no more than 300 people altogether, Chemodanova said.

According to the ministry's numbers, the women's march in the capital city of Minsk brought together some 200 people.

Video and photographs posted on the opposition information Telegram channel NEXTA show significantly larger crowds congregating in Minsk.

Chemodanova went on to say that on Sunday, police will limit the movement of public and personal transport in Minsk to avoid emergency situations.

Mass protests have persisted in Belarus following the disputed August 9 presidential election, in which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term. This past Wednesday, Lukashenko held a clandestine inauguration ceremony, which then reignited the protests.